Day 4: College Baseball Regional schedule: June 7

The battle for the final places to the NCAA Super Regionals will be decided on day 4 of the NCAA tournament on Monday and here is the schedule of games, game times, live TV channels and streaming information for the Regional tournament on June 7. WatchESPN and ESPN3 will provide the streaming coverage, while ESPN2 and SEC Network also broadcasting games.
Nine Super Regionals places are still up from grab with teams still battling in the Columbia Regional, Eugene Regional, Fayetteville Regional, Fort Worth Regional, Gainesville Regional, Nashville Regional, Oxford Regional, Stanford Regional, and Starkville Regional.
Day 3: College Baseball Regional scores: June 6
Monday’s live streaming schedule will begin with the resumption of the Gainesville Regional Game 6 matchup between South Alabama and South Florida at 12:06 p.m. ET. South Alabama was leading the game 4-0 before the contest was halted.
NCAA tournament top overall seed Arkansas will battle with Nebraska in the Fayetteville Regional with first pitch in this contest slated to go off at 7:00 pm ET.
The NCAA Super Regionals will begin on Friday and this is a best of three game series with the winners advancing to the NCAA Baseball College World Series.
NCAA Regional Tournament Schedule, Streaming Coverage: Monday, June 7
Columbia Regional
Monday, June 7:
Game 7: No. 11 Old Dominion vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. – ESPN3
Eugene Regional
Monday, June 7:
Game 7: LSU vs. No. 14 Oregon, TBD – ESPN3 / SEC Network
Fayetteville Regional
Monday, June 7:
Game 7: Nebraska vs. No. 1 Arkansas, 7 p.m. – ESPN3 / SEC Network
Fort Worth Regional
Monday, June 7:
Game 7: Oregon State vs. Dallas Baptist, 4 p.m. – ESPN3
Gainesville Regional
Monday, June 7:
Game 6: South Alabama 4, South Florida 0, 12:06 p.m. – ESPN3
Game 7: Rematch of Game 6, TBD – ESPN3
Monday, June 7 (if necessary):
Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 – ESPN3
Oxford Regional
Monday, June 7:
Game 7: Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss, 2 p.m. – ESPN3
Stanford Regional
Monday, June 7:
Game 7: Stanford vs. UC Irvine, 10 p.m. – ESPN3
Starkville Regional
Monday, June 7
Game 6: Campbell vs. No. 7 Mississippi State, noon – ESPN3
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, TBD – ESPN3