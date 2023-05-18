db-kee'yon-stewart-will-transfer-to-arkansas,-not-michigan-st.

Less than two weeks after committing to Michigan State, former TCU defensive back Kee'yon Stewart announced on Wednesday that he will transfer to Arkansas instead.

Stewart tweeted photos of himself in a Razorbacks uniform, writing, "THIS WHERE I BELONG!! #Woopig"

Stewart, who is from Houston, played four seasons and appeared in 30 games with the Horned Frogs. Last season, he logged 14 tackles, three passed defensed and a forced fumble in 13 games as TCU (13-2) advanced to the College Football Playoff final before losing to Georgia. He made one tackle in the national final.

His best game came against in a 42-34 win at SMU on Sept. 24, when he made six tackles and broke up a pass.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder was a three-star prospect coming out of North Shore Senior High School in Houston.

