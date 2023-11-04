dealing-with-injuries,-nebraska-opens-season-vs.-lindenwood

Nebraska may be playing with a shorter rotation than normal when it opens the 2023-24 season against Lindenwood in a nonconference game on Monday in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers were without five players for their exhibition win over Doane on Oct. 29, and then top returning scorer Keisei Tominaga sprained his ankle in the first half.

“Hopefully he recovers well,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said afterward. “Obviously, he’s a very important part of what we do, especially on the offensive end, and we need to get him back healthy.”

Also banged up are transfer forwards Josiah Allick and Rienk Mast, who came in from New Mexico and Bradley, respectively, as well as forward Blaise Keita and Ramel Lloyd Jr. Additionally, forward Juwan Gary missed the exhibition due to a suspension for violation of team rules that also will keep him out of the opener.

Gary averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 17 games last season for the Cornhuskers, who finished 16-16. Tominaga averaged 13.1 points and shot 40 percent from 3-point range in 32 games.

Lindenwood is entering its second season as a Division I program, having gone 11-21 last season while playing in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Lions had been in Division II for a decade, and before that, they were an NAIA school that reached the Division II semifinals in 2006.

“To see how our program has grown from year one in the OVC and Division I into year two is what we’re excited about,” coach Kyle Gerdeman said. “It’s a long process, we’ve had some challenges and we’ll still have challenges.”

Senior forward Keenon Cole is the Lions’ top returner, as he put up 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. Lindenwood added guard Amoro Lado (transfer from Hawaii) and forward Keith Haymon (transfer from Northern Arizona).

Nebraska is the first of two power-conference teams Lindenwood will face on the road to open the season, with a visit to Iowa State following on Thursday. The Lions were 2-14 on the road last season.

The Cornhuskers, who were 11-4 at home in 2022-23, play their first four games in Lincoln this season.

