deebo-coleman-guides-georgia-tech-past-virginia-tech

Sophomore Dallan “Deebo” Coleman scored a career-high 21 points to lead Georgia Tech to a 77-70 victory over Virginia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday at Atlanta.

Coleman shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed five rebounds. Teammate Miles Kelly hit 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, to finish with 15 points and six rebounds.

Ja’von Franklin chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Lance Terry added 14 points for the Yellow Jackets, who have won two of their past three games. Kyle Sturdivant finished with 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets (10-16, 3-13 ACC), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half, shot 26 of 58 (44.8 percent) from the field, including a scorching 11 of 22 (50 percent) from 3-point distance.

Virginia Tech (15-11, 5-10) was led by Grant Basile, who had 21 points and seven rebounds. Justyn Mutts just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Hokies, who have dropped two of their past three games. Hunter Cattoor finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sean Pedulla added 11 points.

The Hokies shot 30 of 73 (41.1 percent) from the field, including 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

After Georgia Tech opened the second half on an 11-5 run to take a 52-36 lead following Kelly’s jumper with 13:47 to go, the Hokies rallied.

Virginia Tech went on a 13-2 run to pull to within 54-49 on Pedulla’s layup with 10:03 to play.

But that’s as close as the Hokies would get, as Terry hit a 3-pointer and Kelly followed with a jumper to push the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 10 with 8:30 left.

Georgia Tech controlled most of the first half to take a 41-31 halftime lead.

Coleman scored 14 points and Kelly had 11 in the first 20 minutes for Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech was led by Basile’s 13 first-half points, while Mutts added 10 as the duo accounted for all but eight points of the Hokies’ first-half scoring.

