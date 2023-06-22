deion-sanders-to-undergo-surgery,-‘no-talk-of-amputation’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is scheduled for emergency surgery Friday morning to remove a blood clot from his groin and alleviate clotting in both legs.

Sanders said in a YouTube video that followed the initial report from former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones the surgery would pave the way to have other circulation issues addressed. Sanders confirmed that there is “no talk of amputation” at this time.

Last week, Sanders, 55, was informed by university doctors that blood flow issues in his left foot could force surgeons to consider amputation.

Dr. Donald Jacobs told Sanders in a meeting that included CU medical staff that “he could lose the foot.” Sanders has no feeling at the bottom of the foot and already underwent surgery to amputate two toes because of blood clotting.

Another surgeon told the Pro Football Hall of Famer that the blood pressure in his foot was just two-thirds what was measured in his arm.

Sanders underwent multiple surgeries in 2021 and missed three games during his time as the head coach at Jackson State. He returned to the sidelines coaching from a wheelchair and later with the use of a custom scooter.

