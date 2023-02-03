delay-of-gain:-texas,-oklahoma-reportedly-won’t-join-sec-until-2025

Red River rivals Texas and Oklahoma are not headed downstream from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference until 2025 because of complex TV rights negotiations, according to multiple reports.

The planned exit to the SEC was expected to take place for the 2024 academic year and become official in July.

ESPN reported Friday morning the delay was borne out of failed negotiations that included two universities and two networks.

“Parties couldn’t come to terms amid a complex negotiation between two schools (OU/Texas), two networks (ESPN/FOX) and the Big 12,” ESPN reported.

The topic of the Sooners and Longhorns leaving was on the frontburner this week at Big 12 conference meetings, where the agenda also listed discussions about adding Gonzaga and potential further expansion.

BYU, Cincinnati and Houston are all joining the Big 12 in July, in what was expected to be the end of Texas and Oklahoma’s run in the league.

The Big 12 released its full season football schedule on Tuesday, including Texas-Oklahoma on Oct. 7.

–Field Level Media