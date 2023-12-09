DePaul halts skid as Louisville’s road woes continue

Jeremiah Oden scored a game-high 22 points and Chico Carter Jr. had 14 points and eight assists as host DePaul defeated Louisville 75-68 on Saturday in Chicago.

DePaul (2-7) snapped a five-game losing streak while sending Louisville to its 21st consecutive road defeat.

Jaden Henley and Da’Sean Nelson each added 10 points for DePaul, which shot 51 percent compared to 39.7 percent for Louisville (4-5). Returning point guard Jalen Terry, who made his season debut after battling foot and ankle problems, also helped facilitate the offense in his 14 minutes.

Louisville finished with three double-figure scorers. Mike James led the way with 18 points, while Skyy Clark (16) and Ty-Laur Johnson (12) followed. Tre White grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

DePaul took a 38-22 lead into halftime after closing the first half on an 18-2 run. Oden (12 points) and Henley (seven) paced the Blue Demons, who shot 46.4 percent while limiting the Cardinals to 38.5 percent.

A Henley trey in the first minute of the second half extended the Blue Demons’ lead to 19 points, their largest of the game. Louisville answered with a 10-0 run before DePaul recovered to go back ahead by double digits.

The Cardinals pulled within six on a White layup with 9:33 to play, but the Blue Demons had the answer once again. A 7-0 run by the hosts over a 1:06 span saw Oden hit a three before Terry hit a jumper and then got a steal and a fast break layup.

DePaul struggled with ball control in the opener of a four-game homestand, committing 17 turnovers compared to Louisville’s 10.

Dennis Evans (shoulder) missed his second straight game for Louisville.

The Blue Demons, who won by seven in Louisville in December 2021, have won consecutive games against their former Conference USA foes for the first time since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons.

–Field Level Media