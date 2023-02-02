despite-foul-trouble,-seton-hall-still-gets-by-st.-john’s

Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half as Seton Hall survived significant foul trouble and earned an 84-72 victory over St. John’s on Wednesday night in New York.

The Pirates (14-9, 7-5 Big East) earned their fourth straight conference road victory and won for the seventh time in nine games overall. They picked up their latest win despite starters K.C. Ndefo, Femi Odukale, Tyrese Samuel and key reserve Tae Davis getting called for their fourth fouls in a span of 98 seconds.

Ndefo picked up his fourth foul on a technical foul with 13:35 left, Odukale got his fourth with 13:13 left, Davis was handed his with 12:21 remaining and Samuel received No. 4 with 11:57 to play. Aside from the foul trouble, Seton Hall played without Dre Davis, who has a sprained right ankle.

Dawes hit three 3-pointers in a span of 1:55 as Seton Hall responded to a 53-46 deficit by ripping off a 16-2 run for a 64-57 lead with 8:10 remaining.

Kadary Richmond added 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as the Pirates rallied from a 13-point deficit and also adjusted to the foul trouble by switching to a zone defense.

Ndefo and Jamir Harris added 10 points apiece as Seton Hall shot 56.3 percent in the second half and 50 percent overall.

AJ Storr led St. John’s with 15 points, and Posh Alexander added 13 after missing two games with an ankle injury. David Jones contributed 11 points, but Joel Soriano never got going and was held to nine points as the Red Storm (14-9, 4-8) lost for the third time in four games.

The Red Storm ripped off a 17-3 run and took a 27-18 lead on a 3-pointer by Dylan Addae-Wusu with 7:06 remaining in the first half. They later grabbed a 33-20 lead with 4:19 left and settled for a 35-32 edge at halftime.

Seton Hall went back on top when Odukale’s putback made it 39-38 with 16:21 left in the game. After Andre Curbelo’s layup gave St. John’s a 46-44 lead with 13:38 to go, the guard was ejected for tossing his protective goggles to the floor in reaction to getting a technical foul for bumping Ndefo.

The Red Storm took a 52-46 lead on a three-point play by Jones with 12:21 remaining, but Seton Hall outscored the hosts 38-20 the rest of the way.

–Field Level Media