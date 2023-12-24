Devin Carter powers Providence to OT win vs. Butler

23/12/2023

Devin Carter hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers and scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in overtime to lift Providence to an 85-75 win over visiting Butler on Saturday afternoon.

Carter and Josh Oduro, who finished with 19 points, a season-high 14 rebounds and six assists, combined to score 14 of 16 points in the extra session for the Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East).

Davonte Gaines added 17 points on five 3-pointers, including the game-tying shot with 2.1 seconds left in regulation. Bryce Hopkins was the Friars' fourth double-figure scorer with 12 points and 13 boards.

DJ Davis scored 22 points and Pierre Brooks added 20 to lead Butler (10-3, 1-1). The Bulldogs led 69-66 in the final nine seconds after Davis completed a three-point play and hit two more free throws to highlight a late 7-2 spurt.

The Bulldogs arrived in Providence on Saturday morning after technical troubles delayed their airplane's expected departure. They trailed 15-0 early and only 37-33 at halftime with the help of a 12-0 run.

At the foul line, Providence finished 13-for-22 and Butler 11-for-20.

Hopkins' dunk capped Providence's 5-2 start to the second half, but the Bulldogs used an 8-0 run to pull ahead for the first time on Davis' 3-pointer with 15:11 left.

Two minutes after consecutive Butler finishes inside leveled the game at 53, a Jahmyl Telfort layup off Davis' fastball pass lifted the Bulldogs to a 60-57 lead with 5:37 left.

Providence tied things again with 4:15 to go as Carter hit a circus 3-pointer late in the shot clock. After another Davis make, the Friars strung together consecutive baskets, including an emphatic Carter second-chance dunk to make it 64-62.

A 3-for-3 effort from distance spurred the Friars at the outset. Gaines bookended the stretch with 3-pointers and assisted a dunk during Hopkins' personal 6-0 spurt.

Butler cut its deficit to 22-15 on a Brooks jumper with 9:06 left in the first half. The shot followed a 12-5 Bulldogs run that included two 3-pointers from Landon Moore.

Field Level Media

