de’vion-harmon-leads-texas-tech-to-upset-of-no.-6-texas

Senior De’Vion Harmon tallied a career-high 25 points, capped by a huge bucket with 34 seconds to play, as Texas Tech held on for a 74-67 upset of No. 6 Texas on Monday in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) won its third game over a nationally-ranked opponent in a span of 15 days, with all of those contests coming at home.

The Red Raiders led by nine points at halftime and were up 55-42 six minutes into the second half before Texas roared back to tie the game at 64 on Dylan Disu’s 3-pointer with 4:16 to play.

Texas Tech answered with two dunks by Kevin Obanor sandwiched around a second-chance layup by Fardaws Aimaq to go back up by six points. The Longhorns got within 70-67 when Disu made 1 of 2 foul shots with 1:03 to go, but Harmon’s layup all but sealed the win.

Obanor added 19 points while Aimaq finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Marcus Carr led the Longhorns (20-6, 9-4) with 23 points and six assists. Disu had 11 points and nine rebounds as Texas fell into a first-place tie with Baylor (20-6, 9-4) in the Big 12 standings.

The Red Raiders were ready out of the gate, scoring the game’s first seven points capped by a jumper by Harmon. Texas responded with a 10-0 run over the next three-plus minutes that ended with a layup by Tyrese Hunter.

The lead seesawed through the rest of the half, with the Red Raiders jumping to a 29-28 advantage on a second-chance 3-pointer by Obanor with 3:34 remaining. A pair of free throws by Harmon with 49 seconds left in the half pushed Texas Tech’s lead to six points, and his 3-pointer at the buzzer stoked the advantage to 44-35 at the break.

Harmon poured in 21 points to lead all scorers before halftime while Obanor added 11 for the Red Raiders, who finished the first half on a 7-0 run and by making their final six shots. Carr paced Texas with 11 first-half points.

–Field Level Media