Dobbins, Fields Star, No. 1 Ohio State Routs No. 13 Michigan, 56-27

Ann Arbor, MI, Sporting Alert – Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins had a career day, as No. 1 Ohio State overwhelmed No. 13 Michigan 56-27 on the road on Saturday.

In his first game against the Wolverines, Fields went 14 of 25 on completed passes for 302 yards to go with 4 touchdowns for the Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten).

Fields threw scoring passes to Chris Olave (57 yards), K.J. Hill (6), Garrett Wilson (30) and Austin Mack (16) and the Ohio State won for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.

Wilson, a freshman receiver, hard three catches for 118 yards for the Buckeyes, who started slowly, but dominated afterward.

Dobbins, meanwhile, completed career feats with four touchdowns in a single game and running for 211 yards in the win for Ohio State, which has now won 15 of the last 16 games against Michigan.

Shea Patterson completed 18 of 43 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown for Michigan, while Hassan Haskins and Giles Jackson each ran for a score.

Donovan Peoples-Jones caught the lone touchdown pass from 25 yards from Patterson when he helped the Wolverines pulled within one point at 14-13 in the first quarter.

Freshman Giles Jackson scored from 22 yards out to give Michigan an early lead, but Quinn Nordin missed the extra point and Ohio State took over.

As a team, the Buckeyes had 28 first downs and tallied 577 total yards.

Ohio State now awaits the winner of the game between No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 8 Minnesota in next week’s Big Ten championship clash.