College Basketball News

Dre Davis paces Seton Hall past No. 20 Providence

FLM Direct-Baller
By:
In: College Basketball News
March 4, 2023
    • 0
    dre-davis-paces-seton-hall-past-no.-20-providence

    Dre Davis scored a career-high 24 points as visiting Seton Hall posted an 82-58 victory over No. 20 Providence on Saturday in the final regular-season game for each team.

    Davis made 9 of his 10 field goal attempts, including each of his four 3-pointers. The Pirates shot 62.5 percent from the field (30 of 48) en route to ending a three-game losing streak.

    Seton Hall (17-14, 10-10 Big East) received a career-high 19 points from Femi Odukale and 15 from KC Ndefo.

    The Pirates were without point guard Kadary Richmond (back) and 6-foot-10 senior forward Tray Jackson (sprained ankle).

    Richmond’s back injury also prevented him from playing in Seton Hall’s previous two games, an 82-60 loss to Xavier on Feb. 24 and a 76-72 setback at Villanova on Tuesday.

    Richmond ranks third on the team in scoring (10.1 ppg) and second in rebounding (5.2 rpg). He had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists when Providence beat Seton Hall 71-67 on Dec. 17.

    The Friars (21-10, 13-7) finished the regular season with back-to-back setbacks at home — their only losses in Providence this season. Bryce Hopkins, who began the day as the Friars’ leading scorer (16.5 ppg) and rebounder (8.7 rpg), was held to four points and four boards in 29 minutes.

    Devin Carter (14), Ed Croswell (13) and Jared Bynum (12) were Providence’s leading scorers on Saturday.

    Providence trailed by 24 after a layup by Ndefo with 16:32 to play before trimming that margin to 13 by scoring 16 of the next 21 points. It was 57-44 following a Croswell layup with 11:57 left, but the Friars never got any closer. Seton Hall led by 32 with 2:33 to play.

    It was all Seton Hall in the first 20 minutes. The Pirates shot 65.4 percent from the field (17 of 26) and led 44-25 at halftime. The 19-point lead was Seton Hall’s largest lead of the first half.

    –Field Level Media

    dre-davis-paces-seton-hall-past-no.-20-providence

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    FLM Direct-Baller
    FLM Direct-Baller

    Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

    0 Shares 1 view
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap