dre-davis,-seton-hall-upset-no.-7-marquette

Dre Davis hit a spinning layup over Tyler Kolek with 8 seconds left as Seton Hall avoided a late collapse and hung on for a 78-75 victory over No. 7 Marquette on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J.

Seton Hall (10-5, 3-1 Big East) earned its third conference win over a ranked team after beating UConn in its conference opener on Dec. 20 and winning at Providence on Wednesday.

Al-Amir Dawes helped the Pirates overcome a 10-point deficit by scoring 15 of his 23 points in the first half. Kadary Richmond added 14 of his 21 in the second half and the duo was a combined 15 of 26 from the field.

Davis added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates, who shot 52.7 percent and overcame a season-high 22 turnovers by scoring 42 points in the paint.

Oso Ighodaro led the Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2) with 22 points and David Joplin added 15. Kam Jones contributed 13 but Kolek was held to five points as Marquette shot 43.1 percent and got outrebounded 43-25.

The Pirates held a 76-66 lead with 2:26 left on consecutive dunks by Richmond and Davis and nearly gave it all back. The Golden Eagles trailed 76-73 after a corner 3-pointer by Kam Jones with 73 seconds left and 76-75 when Ighodaro hit a floater in the lane with 40 seconds left after Jones stole Richmond's inbounds pass.

On the next possession, Davis got the ball near the right side of the basket and maneuvered around Kolek for a difficult layup to make it 78-75.

After Marquette called a timeout, Kolek threw the inbounds pass over Richmond to Ighodaro. Ighodaro then committed a costly turnover by throwing the ball off Joplin's hands and the game ended when Kolek airballed a desperation three at the horn following a missed free throw by Seton Hall's Dylan Addae-Wusu.

Marquette turned four steals into four dunks and ripped off a 9-0 run to take a 23-13 lead on Ighodaro's dunk with 12:47 left. Dawes scored 11 points in Seton Hall's 27-9 response that gave them a 40-32 lead on two free throws by Addae-Wusu and the Pirates settled for a 42-39 lead by halftime.

The Pirates opened a 54-44 lead on Richmond's jumper in the lane with 15:42 left, but Joplin's trey made it a two-point deficit, 56-54, with 11:58 to play.

Richmond's jumper pushed Seton Hall's lead to 64-56 with 8:55 left and Elijah Hutchins-Everett's dunk snapped a 66-66 tie with 4:34 left and start an 8-0 run before Seton Hall held on.

--Field Level Media

