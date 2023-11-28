DT Dontay Corleone returning for fourth year at Cincinnati

All-American defensive tackle Dontay Corleone will return to the Cincinnati Bearcats for the 2024 season, ESPN reported Tuesday.

“It’s to help my city out,” Corleone told ESPN. “I love my fan base. They are very loyal. I want to end on a high note. I believe in this coaching staff.”

In a disappointing 2023 season for the Bearcats that ended with a 3-9 record in their first season in the Big 12, Corleone was a highlight, finishing with 39 tackles (6.5 for loss) and three sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 318-pound Corleone said he wants to return to help the team make a better showing.

“Just improving, just winning more games,” he said. “That’s our goal. We know what the Big 12 is like now. Now we know what we have to game-plan for.”

Corleone mentioned the importance of the support of the coaching staff, including head coach Scott Satterfield, strength coach Niko Palazeti, and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.

“He’s (Brown) challenged me to be more vocal,” Corleone said. “Everyone is looking up to me.”

Corleone has a total of 84 tackles (12.0 for loss) over two seasons with the Bearcats. He earned third-team All-America honors in 2022.

–Field Level Media