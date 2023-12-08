Duke names Manny Diaz as head coach

Manny Diaz will be introduced Saturday as Duke’s new head football coach, the 23rd in school history.

Diaz replaces Mike Elko, who departed to become the head coach at Texas A&M after guiding Duke to a 16-9 record in two seasons in Durham, N.C.

“We are grateful and humbled for this opportunity and could not be more excited to be the head football coach at Duke University,” Diaz said, praising campus leaders for their “true commitment to this program.”

“Duke University is an elite institution in every facet, and we are excited to be a part of it. I’m beyond excited to get to work,” he said.

Diaz, 49, compiled a 21-15 record as head coach of Miami from 2019-21 but was fired following the 2021 season. He joined James Franklin’s staff at Penn State as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2022, and the Nittany Lions rank tips in the nation in total defense (223.2 yards per game) and third in scoring defense this season (11.4 points per game).

Diaz was the defensive coordinator at Miami (2016-18), Mississippi State (2010, 2015), Louisiana Tech (2014), Texas (2011-13) and Middle Tennessee (2006-09).

“He is an experienced coach with a strong track record of success, deep knowledge of the ACC, and an exciting vision for the future of our program,” Duke president Vincent E. Price said. “I am confident our student-athletes will continue to achieve tremendous success on the field and in the classroom under his leadership.”

The Blue Devils (7-5, 4-4 ACC) are scheduled to face Troy (11-2) of the Sun Belt Conference in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23. Associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor is serving as the interim coach.

