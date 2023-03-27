duke-pg-tyrese-proctor-returning-for-sophomore-season

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season.

“Unfinished Business. Let’s run it back,” he tweeted Monday morning.

The Australian point guard was listed as the No. 30 prospect in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Draft projection.

“This is the best decision for my career, both present and future,” Proctor told ESPN. “Coach [Jon] Scheyer and I share the same vision; we have unfinished business. We have the best staff in the country, and they will push me each and every day.”

The Blue Devils ended the 2022-23 season on a high note, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, winning 10 straight games before a 65-52 loss to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Proctor will be joined next season by five five-star recruits who have signed on for Scheyer’s second season.

Proctor averaged 9.4 points — good for third on the team — to go with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36 games as a freshman.

–Field Level Media