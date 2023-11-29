Duke QB Riley Leonard enters transfer portal

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, who missed the last four weeks of the regular season with a toe injury, entered the transfer portal Wednesday and said his goodbyes on social media.

ESPN reported that Notre Dame is expected to target Leonard.

Leonard hits the portal days after head coach Mike Elko departed Duke for Texas A&M. Leonard took to his Instagram page to say, “Thank you, Duke.” Leonard is tagged in the portal with a “do not contact,” meaning he reaches out to schools but doesn’t want programs reaching out to him.

Leonard also missed Duke’s Oct. 14 home win over North Carolina State with a knee injury.

The junior completed 95 of 165 passing attempts for 1,102 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 352 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground.

Last season, Leonard appeared in 13 games and threw for 2,967 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named MVP of the Military Bowl.

