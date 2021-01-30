Duke Rolls Over Clemson 79-53: Watch Game Highlights

DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt scored 13 points and led five Duke scorers in double-figure scoring and the Blue Devils routed Clemson 79-53 in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Duke Blue Devils Rolled

Duke led by as many as 35 points after holding a 69-34 advantage midway through the second half.

Hurt, which shot 4 of 7 from the field also had four rebounds and three assists. Jeremy Roach scored 12 points off the bench, while Wendell Moore Jr., DJ Steward and Mark Williams scored 11 points apiece in the win for the Blue Devils (7-5, 5-3 ACC) to win their second straight after losing three successive and fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings.

Aamir Simms led the way for Clemson with a game-high 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Simms also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the defeat.

Chase Hunter scored nine points off the bench and Olivier-Maxence Prosper grabbed nine rebounds and six points from a reserve role as well for the Tigers (10-5, 4-5) who have lost four in the last five games.

Duke got off quickly to build a 12 point lead halfway through the first half before taking a 41-22 advantage into the halftime break, as Clemson shot just 29.6% and made 8-of-27 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Duke Started Second Half Fast

The Blue Devils then start the second half on an 11-0 run to open the gap to 52-22 when Moore Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 17:21 left in the game.

Clemson recovered to shoot 35.1% overall for the game after making 40% of its shots in the second half.

Freshman Jalen Johnson finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for Duke, while Jordan Goldwire finished with six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Blue Devils, who made 45.9% of their shots and outrebounded Clemson 40-34.

Duke returns to the court on Monday, Feb. 1 at the Miami Hurricanes. Tip-off time is 7:00 p.m. ET and ESPN will broadcast the coverage. Home games against North Carolina and Notre Dame will follow.

Clemson will take on North Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the first of three home games.

ESPN’s Stats

