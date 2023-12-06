Duo powers No. 20 Illinois past No. 11 Florida Atlantic

Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. combined for 49 of their 66 points after halftime to lead No. 20 Illinois to a 98-89 victory over No. 11 Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic opener Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Domask, a graduate transfer from Southern Illinois, poured in a career-high 33 points for the Illini (7-1) while adding six rebounds. Shannon, a fifth-year senior, also set a career mark with 33 points as Illinois shot 63.2 percent from the field and 90 percent at the line.

Seven-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin paced the Owls (7-2) with a career-high 23 points, but he played just 19 minutes due to constant foul trouble. Johnell Davis added 19 points as five Florida Atlantic players scored in double figures.

Both teams went scoreless for a four-minute stretch early, but soon switched into overdrive. The Owls took a 23-18 lead on Goldin’s 17-foot jumper, but he committed his second foul on Illinois’ next possession and went to the bench with 8:18 left in the half.

Illinois promptly went on a 9-0 run. Coleman Hawkins flipped home a jump hook from short range, then swiped a pass and took it in for a fast-break layup. Shannon followed with a slash to the hoop that became a 3-point play and a 27-23 Illini lead with 5:39 to go.

Florida Atlantic regained a 42-39 lead by the break, then Goldin returned to start the second half and immediately posted up for two baskets and fed Davis for an open 3 from the corner to build a 49-42 lead.

But once again, Goldin picked up a foul and headed to the bench to inspire another Illinois run. The Illini reeled off 14 straight points – six each by Domask and Shannon — to seize a 56-49 lead with 14:58 to go.

Domask kept backing down Florida Atlantic defenders into the paint, and Shannon kept slashing for baskets as they teamed up to score 42 of Illinois’ first 47 points of the second half. The Owls got as close as 89-87 on Alijah Martin’s 3-pointer with 2:34 to go, but Illinois sank 9 of 10 free throws to salt away the win.

