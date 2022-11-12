clippers vs nets box score

LOS ANGELES (Sporting Alert) —— Kevin Durant scored 27 points and Seth Curry added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets continued their good start under new head coach Jacque Vaughn with a 110-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Durant, who is coming off a triple-double performance in the win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, shot 10 of 16 from the field tonight and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win for Brooklyn.

Nic Claxton went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, Royce O’Neale scored 12 points and Edmond Sumner ended with 11 for the Nets (6-7), who shot 48.2% from the field overall and 44.4% from 3-point range.

Paul George had 17 points four assists and four rebounds for the LA Clippers, while Ivica Zubac finished with a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Clippers (7-6) had won two straight and four in five entering this game, but weren’t able to contain Durant and company on Saturday as they continued to play without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard who is still recovering from his knee surgery.

The Brooklyn Nets were without starting point guard Kyrie Irving, who remains suspended.

Clippers’ Norman Powell scored 16 points off the bench, fellow reserve John Wall ended with 14 points and six assists and Marcus Morris Sr. contributed 13 points and six boards in the loss for Los Angeles.

Brooklyn led 24-19 after the first quarter and went into the halftime break with a 54-50 lead. LA Clippers managed to keep the score close heading into the fourth quarter after ending the third down four points.

However, the Nets used a 15-0 run late to fend off the challenge from the home team and pulled away for the victory.

