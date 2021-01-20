East Tennessee State Secures 59-48 Win Over Western Carolina: Southern Conference Standings

Featured No Comments

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — In the battle of the better defense, East Tennessee State grabbed a 59-48 victory over Western Carolina in a low-scoring game in the Southern Conference on Wednesday.

Ledarrius Brewer finished with 15 points on 7 of 15 shooting in 23 minutes.

Ty Brewer added with 12 points and seven rebounds with two steals and David Sloan finished with 12 points with five assists and for the Buccaneers (8-5, 4-1 Southern Conference). 

Damari Monsanto grabbed 13 rebounds and nine points in the win for East Tennessee State, which shot just 39.3%.

Xavier Cork had 13 points and made 6 of 11 shots and dished out five assists for Western Carolina.

Matt Halvorsen chipped in with 12 points, and Tyler Harris pulled down 11 rebounds with three blocks for the Catamounts (7-6, 0-4), who have now lost four successive games after winning six of seven prior to the skid.

East Tennessee State improved to 2-0 against Western Carolina on the season after securing an 86-78 victory on Dec. 30.

Western Carolina shot 29.6% from the field and made 4 for 26 from 3-pointers.

2020-2021 Southern Conference Standings – Box score

TEAMCONFGBOVR
Furman4-010-3
Wofford5-18-4
East Tennessee State4-10.58-5
UNC Greensboro4-219-5
Mercer2-32.59-4
VMI2-32.57-7
Chattanooga2-4311-4
Samford2-436-7
The Citadel1-43.58-4
Western Carolina0-447-6
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Related Posts

About The Author

Milton Blake

Milton Blake has been with SportingAlert since first launch. The former college basketball player enjoys covering college sports, with NCAA basketball mainly on his list.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.