East Tennessee State Secures 59-48 Win Over Western Carolina: Southern Conference Standings

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — In the battle of the better defense, East Tennessee State grabbed a 59-48 victory over Western Carolina in a low-scoring game in the Southern Conference on Wednesday.

Ledarrius Brewer finished with 15 points on 7 of 15 shooting in 23 minutes.

Ty Brewer added with 12 points and seven rebounds with two steals and David Sloan finished with 12 points with five assists and for the Buccaneers (8-5, 4-1 Southern Conference).

Damari Monsanto grabbed 13 rebounds and nine points in the win for East Tennessee State, which shot just 39.3%.

Xavier Cork had 13 points and made 6 of 11 shots and dished out five assists for Western Carolina.

Matt Halvorsen chipped in with 12 points, and Tyler Harris pulled down 11 rebounds with three blocks for the Catamounts (7-6, 0-4), who have now lost four successive games after winning six of seven prior to the skid.

East Tennessee State improved to 2-0 against Western Carolina on the season after securing an 86-78 victory on Dec. 30.

Western Carolina shot 29.6% from the field and made 4 for 26 from 3-pointers.

2020-2021 Southern Conference Standings – Box score

TEAM CONF GB OVR Furman 4-0 – 10-3 Wofford 5-1 – 8-4 East Tennessee State 4-1 0.5 8-5 UNC Greensboro 4-2 1 9-5 Mercer 2-3 2.5 9-4 VMI 2-3 2.5 7-7 Chattanooga 2-4 3 11-4 Samford 2-4 3 6-7 The Citadel 1-4 3.5 8-4 Western Carolina 0-4 4 7-6