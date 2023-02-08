The Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers in what should be an exciting Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday, February 9th at TD Garden. This match will feature some of the top players in the NBA, including Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, and you can watch the action live on ESPN and the ESPN App.

This matchup will be live on ESPN, ESPN App and WatchESPN.com at 7:30 p.m. EST. Don’t miss the action tonight make sure to continue to visit SportingAlert for more games and stories link this one.

Tatum, who is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game, will square off against Embiid, who leads the NBA, averaging 33.4 points per game. This game promises to be an exciting battle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and I can’t wait to see this one tonight!

Key Players Out for Boston Celtics

Unfortunately, the Celtics will be without some key pieces for this important game. Although star guard Jaylen Brown will be in the lineup, the likes of Al Horford (knee), Marcus Smart (ankle), and Robert Williams (ankle) have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game versus the 76ers.

Despite these setbacks, the Celtics are still favored by 53.8% according to ESPN Analytics, and who will bet against them with Tatum and Brown playing so well this season. The talented and well-balanced roster also includes Derrick White at point guard, Grant Williams at power forward, and Blake Griffin at center.

The Philadelphia 76ers Lineup

The Philadelphia 76ers, in the meantime, also have a star-studded lineup, including James Harden at point guard, De’Anthony Melton at shooting guard, Tobias Harris at small forward, P.J. Tucker at power forward, and Joel Embiid at center.

Philadelphia comes in with a strong record this season, with a 34-18 record and a third-place ranking in the Eastern Conference, but remember that the Doc Rivers-coached side will be facing a Boston squad that is 20-7 at home this season.

Celtics Dominant in Divisional Matches

According to Data Skrive, the Boston Celtics have been dominant versus division opponents this season, with a 7-1 record. The Celtics lead the league in assists per game, with 26.2, led by Marcus Smart averaging 7.2. The Celtics are a well-rounded team, with a strong defense and a powerful offense.

76ers Strong in Atlantic Division

The Philadelphia 76ers, according to Data Skrive, have also had success against opponents from the Atlantic Division, with a 5-4 record. The 76ers have a strong 3-point shooting game, ranking second in the Eastern Conference with a 38.5% shooting average from beyond the arc.

The 76ers will likely use Embiid’s allround skills to combine with Harden’s shooting and passing, plus the balance efforts of Tobias Harris, while the Celtics’ game plan will likely involve utilizing their strong ball movement and relying on Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s scoring abilities to secure a win.

Boston Celtics Confirmed Lineup

PG Derrick White

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Jayson Tatum

PF G. Williams

C Blake Griffin

Philadelphia 76ers Confirmed Lineup

PG James Harden

SG D. Melton

SF Tobias Harris

PF P.J. Tucker

C Joel Embiid