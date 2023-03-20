ed-cooley-leaves-providence-for-georgetown-post

Ed Cooley has left Providence to become the next head coach at Georgetown, the Friars announced Monday.

Cooley, 53, just completed his 12th season at Providence. His Friars were bounced from the NCAA Tournament by Kentucky in the first round. It was the Friars’ seventh trip to the tournament under Cooley.

“I deeply appreciate Coach Cooley’s immense contributions to the men’s basketball program and to the PC community over the past 12 years,” Providence president Rev. Kenneth Sicard said in a statement. “Friar fans everywhere will be forever grateful for this period of sustained excellence in our program, and I personally will continue to have the highest regard for Ed.”

Cooley is 242-153 at Providence and 334-222 overall in 17 seasons as a head coach. He led Fairfield from 2006-11 before taking the Providence job in 2011.

Cooley replaces Patrick Ewing, who was fired earlier this month after six seasons at his alma mater.

The Hoyas went 7-25 (2-18 Big East) in Ewing’s final season in charge. The program went a combined 75-109 under Ewing, making the NCAA Tournament just once — when Georgetown completed an improbable run through the 2021 Big East tournament as the No. 8 seed to earn the league’s automatic bid.

Meanwhile, Providence said its national search for a successor to Cooley will begin immediately.

“To our fans, let me state this without equivocation: We remain committed to competing at the highest level of men’s basketball,” Sicard added. “Our facilities, our fan support, and our record of success demonstrate the impact of that commitment, and I have full confidence that we will identify and hire a new coach who will build on this strong foundation and lead Friar basketball to continued excellence on a national level.”

–Field Level Media