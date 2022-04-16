Elaine Thompson-Herah runs world-leading 10.89 at Mt. Sac Relays

Elaine Thompson (c) leads Jura Levy (R) and Natasha Morrison in the women's 100m

Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah made a bullet of a start to her 2022 campaign in the 100 meters after she cruised to a time of 10.89 seconds (1.6 m/s) to set a world-leading standard at the 2022 USATF Golden Games at Mt. Sac Relays on Saturday, April 16.

Thompson-Herah, who opened her outdoor campaign with a 400m race late last month, returned to her favored event this weekend and she looked impressive when winning the first heat to advance to this evening’s final.

The Jamaican was happy to make such a quick start to her 100m season, noting that her aim this year is to win her first individual sprint title at the World Athletics Championships.

American Aleia Hobbs clocked 10.95 to take second, just ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye at 10.96, while Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas ran 11.00 to also advanced to the final from the first heat.

Meanwhile, another Jamaican, Briana Williams, posted 10.91 seconds to win the second semi-final heat, but her time was aided by a 3.0 m/s tailwind.

The Tokyo Olympic 4x100m gold medalist was delighted with the time she ran even though it was wind-aided.

Also advancing to the final from the heat were Teahna Daniels of the USA who ran 10.92 to take second behind Williams, plus compatriots Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry (10.95), Javianne Oliver (11.02), and Tamara Clark (11.06).

The final of the women’s 100m will take place later this evening and it is shaping up to be a very fast one.