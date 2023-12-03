Emanuel Miller’s heave at buzzer lifts TCU over Georgetown

Emanuel Miller banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer as TCU escaped Saturday’s Big East-Big 12 Battle with a controversial 84-83 win over Georgetown in Washington.

The Horned Frogs trailed 83-81 with 2.7 seconds left when Miller caught an inbounds pass just beyond half-court, dribbled along the right sideline and launched his game-winning heave from the wing.

Replay review showed that Miller had stepped out of bounds with 1.8 seconds left, but officials explained that they cannot review an out-of-bounds call that wasn’t made live.

Miller finished with a game-high 29 points for TCU (7-0), which continued its best start to a season since it won 12 straight games to begin the 2017-18 campaign. Miller went 12-for-18 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. JaKobe Coles pitched in 17 points and five rebounds.

The Horned Frogs led 53-38 early in the second half and seemed poised to pull away until Xavier Cork was ejected, which swung the momentum back over to Georgetown (5-3).

Cork shoved the Hoyas’ Supreme Cook during Dontrez Styles’ 3-point attempt, which Styles made to ignite a 16-4 surge that dwindled Georgetown’s deficit to 57-54.

Styles later connected from distance again to pull the Hoyas within a point before Jayden Epps’ fastbreak layup on the ensuing possession vaulted Georgetown ahead 64-63 with 9:27 to play. Styles tallied 18 points for the Hoyas, while Epps led Georgetown with 24 points and five assists.

The lead changed three times before the Hoyas pulled ahead 69-68 on Epps’ jumper at the 7:10 mark.

Georgetown increased its cushion to 81-75 before Jameer Nelson Jr. and Coles canned consecutive 3-pointers to even the score at 81 with 1:29 remaining. Nelson finished with nine points and four assists for TCU.

Epps made two free throws after he was fouled on a drive with two seconds left, which slid the Hoyas ahead 83-81 ahead of Miller’s game-winner.

The Horned Frogs outscored Georgetown 44-20 in the paint and held a 21-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas made 12 of their 25 3-pointers (48 percent) and converted 23 of 31 free throws compared to TCU’s 9-of-17 mark.

The Horned Frogs forced nine turnovers and racked up 28 points in the paint to carry a 44-36 lead into halftime.

–Field Level Media