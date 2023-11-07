emanuel-sharp-scores-20-as-no.-7-houston-crushes-ul-monroe

Emanuel Sharp hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points as the seventh-ranked Houston Cougars opened their season with an 84-31 victory over Louisiana-Monroe at home Monday night.

A Sweet 16 team a year ago, the Cougars look poised to make another run based on the depth that was on display against the Warhawks.

Houston’s most notable players, L.J. Cryer and Jamal Shead, both named to the Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, combined for just 14 points, including nine from Cryer.

But others stepped up, including Damian Dunn, who scored 18 points and helped the Cougars win their 12th consecutive regular-season game dating back to last season.

No one scored in double figures for UL-Monroe. Savion Gallion scored eight points for the Warhawks, who led 4-3 early before the Cougars got rolling.

Shead drilled a 3-pointer for an 8-4 lead at the 15:25 mark and Houston never looked back.

Dunn took over from there. He provided most of the fuel for a backbreaking 19-1 run that saw Houston charge in front 22-5 midway through the opening half. A Temple transfer, Dunn highlighted his performance during that stretch with three 3-pointers.

While Houston got rolling, UL-Monroe struggled. The Warhawks went nearly five minutes without hitting a shot from the floor and nearly four minutes without scoring.

Those issues made it tough for the Warhawks to counter the Cougars, who made six 3-pointers in the opening half and forced 13 turnovers. Two of those 3-pointers came from Sharp, his second one giving Houston a 29-10 lead with 6:29 to go in the half.

The Cougars took a 38-14 lead into halftime as the Warhawks failed to score over the final 2:40 of the half.

Sharp hit his third 3-pointer of the game less than two minutes into the second half as Houston pushed ahead 43-17 and has now won eight of its last nine season openers by 28 or more.

Sharp’s fourth three at the midway point of the half near the Fertitta Center logo gave him a career high and put the Cougars up 62-23.

