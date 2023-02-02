Embiid, Harden guide 76ers to win over Magic, 105-95

Philadelphia 76ers fans had plenty to cheer about on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, as their team took down the Orlando Magic in a 105-94 victory. Joel Embiid and James Harden led the way with double-doubles, putting on a show for the home crowd.

Joel Embiid was a force to be reckoned with on the court, finishing with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 9 of 17 from the field and a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line. This dominant performance helped the 76ers secure their 33rd win of the season, putting them in a solid position in the NBA standings.

Harden Lights it Up from Beyond the Arc

James Harden was equally impressive, putting up 26 points and 10 assists. He hit six 3-pointers, shooting 7 of 13 overall from the floor.

Along with nine rebounds, Harden played a crucial role in the 76ers’ victory. Tobias Harris also reached double figures, with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Despite solid performances from Markelle Fultz (18 points), Paolo Banchero (13 points), and Franz Wagner (13 points), the Magic were unable to match the 76ers’ firepower.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the way for the Magic with a game-high 13 rebounds, while Cole Anthony picked up five steals.

Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony each scored 11 points for the Magic who fell short in the end, losing the game 94-105.

Key Stats of the Game

The 76ers took a 56-53 lead into halftime and entered the fourth quarter with an 82-78 advantage. The visitors went up by 10 with 3:09 left in the third quarter. However, the Magic managed to cut the deficit to just one point early in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Suggs.

Philadelphia then used a 16-3 run to build back their lead to 13 points with 6:22 remaining, ultimately sealing the victory.

In terms of key stats, the Magic dominated in the paint, finishing with 46 points (23 of 40) compared to the 76ers’ 38 points (19 of 37). The Magic also had an advantage in second chance points, 18 (7 of 11) to the 76ers’ 4 (1 of 6).

However, the Sixers dominated in fast break points, finishing with 20 (8 of 10) compared to the Magic’s 13 (3 of 11).

