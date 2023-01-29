Embiid scores 47pts, Sixers beat Nuggets, 126-119

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers continue to roll, securing their seventh straight win on Saturday night with a 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets at the Desert Financial Arena.
The win improves the Sixers’ record to 32-16, good for second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets fall to 34-16 but remained atop the Western Conference. Read more: Latest NBA results from last night (Jan. 27)
The game was a high-scoring affair, with both teams shooting over 50% from the field. Philadelphia was led by Joel Embiid, who had a monstrous performance with 18-31 shooting, 4-7 from three-point range, and 7-10 from the free throw line for a total of 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks.
James Harden contributed 17 points, 13 assists, and four rebounds, and while Tobias Harris added 14 points, and six rebounds in the victory.
The Sixers bench also contributed, handly with Georges Niang scoring 14 points and Tyrese Maxey contributing 13 points, and six assists in the loss.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets were paced by Nikola Jokic, who had an impressive game with 8-12 shooting, 2-2 from three-point range, and 6-6 from the free throw line for a total of 24 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks.
Jamal Murray added 22 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. contributed 20 points, 6 rebounds, and hit five 3-pointers in the defeat.
The Nuggets, who were losing for a second successive game, also got 11 points from reserve Bones Hyland.
Denver led 73-58 at halftime and shot an impressive 65.9% in the first half, but the Sixers rallied to cut the deficit to 99-96 heading into the fourth quarter and then used a 10-0 run to take a 118-110 lead on a 3-pointer from Harris before pulling away.
The Sixers were able to outlast the Nuggets in the end, thanks in part to their strong shooting from the field at 46 of 89 for 51.7% and the three-point line (51.4%)
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will look to bounce back as they head to New Orleans for a game against the Pelicans on Tuesday, while the Sixers will host the Orlando Magic on Monday.
