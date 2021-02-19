Embiid Scores Career-High 50 points, 76ers Hold Off Bulls: Watch Video

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid dominated from start to finish en route to collecting a career-high 50 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a young and talented Chicago Bull side 112-103 on Friday night.

Embiid, who also grabbed 17 rebounds and five assists, with four blocks and two steals, shot 17 of 26 from the field and made 15 of his 17 attempts from the free-throw line.

Despite his highlighted performance, Embiid gave credit to the entire Sixers team.

“We did it as a team,” he told ESPN in his post-game interview. “It wasn’t a one-man thing. “It starts with defense, and I am very happy with what we did on that end.”

Embiid was also praised for his performance on defense, but he said it’s part of his job description.

“I got to get the job done, that’s why they paid me,” he added.

Zach LaVine led the Chicago Bulls with 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but the visitors came up short on the night.

Thaddeus Young ended with 12 points and nine rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points, while Garrett Temple, Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky all scored 10 points for Chicago, which shot 42.1% from the field, but made just seven of the 32 attempted 3-point attempts.

Tobias Harris had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Philadelphia (20-10), with Danny Green finishing with 13 points in the win for the 76ers, who made 47.1% of their shots from the field.

Chicago Bulls: Host Sacramento on Saturday night.

Philadelphia 76ers: Travel to Florida to play the Raptors at their temporary home for two consecutive games, on Sunday and Tuesday night.