DOHA, Qatar (November 21) —— England opened their World Cup 2022 campaign impressive after routing Iran 6-2 in the first game of the tournament for both teams in Group B on Monday. Bukayo Saka scored twice while Marcus Rashford was also on the scoresheet in the comfortable victory.

England, who were without a win in six games, totally controlled the game today as Gareth Southgate’s side strolled to victory and raced to the top of Group A with USA and Wales –the other two teams in the group –playing later today on the schedule. Read Also: Senegal vs Netherlands: Where to watch in the USA free?

Young talent Jude Bellingham got England off the mark in his first World Cup when he jumped high to finish off a brilliant header from Luke Shaw’s cross in the 35th minute. Saka scored the first of his two goals in the 43rd minute with a fine strike before fellow forward Raheem Sterling guided home a cross from Harry Kane with the outside of his foot to make it 3-0 just before the break.

Saka got the second of the game to make it 4-0 in the 62nd minute before Iran pulled a goal back through Mehdi Taremi when he netted a fine goal three minutes later.

However, England substitute Rashford scored another goal for the European runner-ups in 71st minute and Jack Grealish finished off a cross from fellow substitute Callum Wilson –easily slotting home from close range in the 90th minute.

Iran collected another in injury time when Taremi added a penalty kicked to his tally after a John Stones foul.

Meanwhile, the game was delayed in the first half after Iran suffered an early loss of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to concussion after a clash of heads with team-mate Majid Hosseini. Iran supporters also refused to sign their country’s national anthem in solidarity with those protesting back home.

The two goals scored today at the Khalifa International Stadium by Saka and Taremi saw them joining Enner Valencia at the top of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 goalscoring charge. Valencia also scored twice in Ecuador’s 2-0 win over hosts Qatar on Sunday.

England vs Iran Stats and Report

First Half–GOAL, England, Bellingham, (Shaw), 35th minute; GOAL, England, Saka, (Maguire), 43rd; GOAL, England, Sterling, (Kane), 45th+1.

Second Half–GOAL, England, Saka, (Sterling), 62nd; GOAL, Iran, Taremi, (Gholizadeh), 65th; GOAL, England, Rashford, (Kane), 71st; GOAL, England, Grealish, (Wilson), 90th; GOAL, Iran, Taremi, (penalty kick), 90th+10.

Goalies–Iran, Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Amir Abedzadeh, Hossein Hosseini; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Yellow Cards–Jahanbakhsh, Iran, 25th; Pouraliganji, Iran, 48th.

Referee–Raphael Claus. Assistant Referees–Rodrigo Correa, Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis, Leodan Frankin Gonzalez Cabrera. 4th Official–Kevin Ortega.