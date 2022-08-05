English Premier League result- Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in season opener

LONDON — Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to take all three points on the opening night of the 2022-23 English Premier League at Selhurst Park in front of an attendance of 25,286 fans in London on Friday (5).

Who scored for Arsenal against Crystal Palace?

Arsenal goals were scored by Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal as Mikel Arteta’s side picked up from where it left off in the preseason campaign. In between the two goals, the Gunners didn’t do too much and needed two good saves from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to maintain the lead.

However, they withstood all the home team had to throw at them and contained the home side for the most part without the ball en route to keeping a clean sheet to start the new season.

Martinelli scored the opening goal of the game in the 20th minute when he bundled the ball home with a header from a corner kick play that totally discombobulated the Palace defense and allowed Oleksandr Zinchenko to head back across goal for him to finish.

After withstanding a lot of pressure from a Palace side that went in search of an equalizer in the second half, Arsenal was able to seal the victory when some tricky place by Bukayo Saka led to Guehi heading past his own goalkeeper with six minutes remaining in the game.

“I am very happy with the results and with the clean sheet,” Arsenal boss Arteta told talkSPORT in an interview after the game.

Summer signing Gabriel Jesus who joined from champions Manchester City, looked lively throughout the game and could have also gotten on the scoresheet, while fellow summer recruit Zinchenko was also impressive.

“We are not happy about losing the game. We played a really strong Arsenal side,” Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera told talkSPORT in an interview after the game. “It was a difficult game for us.

“Arsenal made it very difficult for us today,” he added, noting that his team had several chances to score but didn’t take up the opportunity.

Viera believes his team will get better as the season progresses, but I believe he still needs a bit of quality in the final third. Someone who will score important goals.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FPL stats

Goals Martinelli, Guehi OG Assists Zinchenko, Saka

