English Premier League Schedule on April 1: Matchweek 29

LONDON, (March 31) — This weekend’s English Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 29 are set to kick off on Saturday, April 1 with the featured matchup of this round. The highly anticipated clash between Manchester City, who currently sit in second place with 61 points, and Liverpool, who are in sixth place with 42 points, will be the highlight of the weekend.

The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium and fans in the United States can watch the broadcast live on Peacock TV. [https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league]

Meanwhile, the league leaders, Arsenal will face Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium as they aim to continue their impressive run of form with another victory. This match will also be broadcast live on USA Network. [https://www.usanetwork.com/sports]

Premier League points standings entering this weekend’s fixtures:

Rank Team Played Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 28 40 69 2 Man City 27 42 61 3 Man Utd 26 6 50 4 Tottenham 28 12 49 5 Newcastle 26 20 47 6 Liverpool 26 18 42 7 Brighton 25 15 42 8 Brentford 27 9 42 9 Fulham 27 1 39 10 Chelsea 27 1 38 11 Aston Villa 27 -4 38 12 Crystal Palace 28 -16 27 13 Wolves 28 -19 27 14 Leeds 27 -9 26 15 Everton 28 -18 26 16 Nottm Forest 27 -27 26 17 Leicester 27 -9 25 18 West Ham 26 -10 24 19 Bournemouth 27 -29 24 20 Southampton 28 -23 23

Other fixtures scheduled for Saturday include Bournemouth vs Fulham, Brighton vs Brentford, Crystal Palace vs Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. All of these games will be broadcast live on Peacock TV.

Finally, Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in the late kick-off of the day at 12:30 PM. This match will be broadcast live on both USA Network and NBC.

As of entering this weekend’s fixtures, Arsenal lead the English Premeir league table standings with 69 points, followed by Manchester City with 61 points. Manchester United are in third place with 50 points, while Tottenham and Newcastle sit in fourth and fifth place, respectively with 49 and 47 points.

Premier League Schedule on Saturday, April 1, 2023:

Manchester City vs Liverpool at 7:30 AM Live on Peacock TV

Bournemouth vs Fulham 10:00 AM Live on Peacock TV

Arsenal vs Leeds United 10:00 AM Live on USA Network

Brighton vs Brentford 10:00 Live on Peacock TV

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City 10:00 AM Live on Peacock TV

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 10:00 AM Live on Peacock TV

Chelsea vs Aston Villa 12:30 PM Live on USA Network [https://www.usanetwork.com/sports] and NBC [https://www.nbc.com/shows/nbc-universo/popular]