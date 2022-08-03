English Premier League Week 1 schedule – how to watch in the USA

The following are the English Premier League games on Week 1 and how to watch live television and online streaming coverage in the United States on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. Read more here: How to watch 2022 Commonwealth Games track and field Day 1?

Action in the new season will begin at Selhurst Park with two a pair of London teams battling each other. Host team Crystal Palace will welcome title contenders Arsenal and viewers in the USA can watch all the action live on the USA Network. You can also sign up for a free trial with fuboTV to stream all the action. The kick-off time for this game is at 3:00 pm on Friday.

On Saturday, there are six English Premier League on Week 1 schedule with the first game going off at 7:30 am ET as Liverpool, another strong title favorite and last season’s runner-up opens the campaign against newly promoted side Fulham FC.

Peacock TV will provide all the live streaming coverage for this game, as well as fuboTV Canada, while the games kicking off at 10:00 am — AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, Leeds United vs Wolverhampton, Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton are also live on Peacock TV.

There are three games listed for Sunday (7) with defending champions starting their title defense against West Ham United on the road at the London Stadium.

For more updates and information about week 1, click here

English Premier League Week 1 Schedule

England – Premier League – Friday 5 August

3:00 pm Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Live TV: fuboTV, USA Network,

England – Premier League – Saturday 6 August

7:30am Fulham vs Liverpool Live TV: Peacock, SiriusXM FC, fuboTV Canada

10:00 am AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Live TV: Peacock, VillaTV, fuboTV Canada

10:00 am Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live TV: Peacock, fuboTV Canada

10:00 am Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Live TV: Peacock, fuboTV Canada

10:00 am Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Live TV: Peacock, SiriusXM FC, fuboTV Canada

12:30 pm Everton vs Chelsea Live TV: fuboTV, USA Network

England – Premier League – Sunday 7 August

9:00 am Leicester City vs Brentford Live TV: Peacock, fuboTV Canada

9:00 am Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live TV: Peacock, SiriusXM FC, fuboTV Canada, C…

11:30 am West Ham United vs Manchester City Live TV: Peacock, SiriusXM FC, fuboTV Canada,