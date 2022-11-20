AL KHOR, Qatar (November 20) — Two first half goals from Enner Valencia, including a penalty kick, guided Ecuador to a comfortable 2-0 win over Qatar on Day One at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Sunday (20).

Sunday’s defeat saw Qatar becoming the first ever host nation to lose the opening match at the World Cup tournament, as their first ever World Cup match ended in dismay. Read More: Coach Deschamps “extremely sad” to lose Karim Benzema

Ecuador had the ball in the back of the net in the third minute of play, but the goal was ruled out after Valencia was called for being in an offside position before scoring. The forward, however, made it looked easy with his second opportunity though, when he send the goalkeeper the wrong from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after he was brought down in the box.

Valencia scored his second when he doubled the lead for Ecuador in the 31st minute –heading home brilliantly to make it 2-0 heading into the halftime interval. The South Americans had several chances to add to their goal tally, but wasn’t to finish.

In the end, though, Ecuador proved to be too much for Qatar at a tournament that is controversy-laced. The opening match on saw Qatar getting totally outplayed and embarrassed in the loss in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.