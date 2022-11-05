Erling Haaland scores winner; Man City beat Fulham 2-1 – free match highlights

Latest college football and college basketball news, previews, reviews, and scores. Stay up-to-date with the latest tournaments NBA streaming that are live on ESPN3 and WatchESPN which provides live broadcast. Live NFL TV channels and scores every weekend. Plus Premier League, Championships and World Cup Soccer.

About The Author

Loves to play sports, especially football and basketball. I wanted to be world-class but it never actually happened so I am sticking to something else. I enjoy writing and I hope you'll appreciate what I bring! Brilliant! Isn't it. Be bless.