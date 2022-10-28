ESPN college football schedule – BYU vs East Carolina, where to watch?

PROVO, Utah —— A pair of games are on the college football schedule tonight, Friday, October 28 –including the ESPN schedule game between BYU vs East Carolina at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Louisiana Tech is at Florida International in the other game on the schedule tonight.

BYU entered this season with a lot of hope about building on the impressive 10-3 season from last year, but heading into tonight’s game, the Cougars (4-4) have evenly split their eight fixtures thus far, but have dropped the last three games, including the 41-14 defeat to Liberty on Oct. 22.

On Friday night BYU will be seeking to stop its skid against East Carolina which is on a two-game winning streak with kick-off time for this encounter set for 8:00 pm ET and live on ESPN2, WatchESPN, and the ESPN App. Read More: ESPN3 schedule: College football games for Week 9

Since losing to Navy 23-20 in double overtime on Sept. 24, East Carolina has won three of the last four games and had defeated Memphis 47-45 in a thrilling four-overtime battle and UCF, 34-13 heading into this game.

According to ESPN Analytics, BYU start a 56.0% chance to beat the Pirates (5-3) who are listed with a 44.0% chance to take the road win. BYU is expected to win by three points tonight, according to SportsBooks.

In their only head-to-head meeting to date, East Carolina picked up a 33-17 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in 2017.

In the night’s second game, Louisiana Tech travels to Florida International for an 8:00 pm ET start as well and live on CBS Sports Network at the Riccardo Silva Stadium, here in Miami, FL.