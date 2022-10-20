ESPN Schedule – How to watch Virginia at Georgia Tech Week 8 game

The ESPN college football schedule continues tonight (20) with two games, including Virginia vs Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Live coverage of this game will begin at 7:30 pm ET with ESPN providing the television broadcast and WatchESPN.com streaming the game live, along with the ESPN App.

Virginia (2-4, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday (ESPN) – TV: ESPN | RADIO: 680 The Fan

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 138 or 193* / SiriusXM app 955 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Virginia enters this game aiming to snap a three-game losing streak, following defeats to Syracuse, Duke, and Louisville in the last three weeks to start Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play, while Georgia Tech has won two straight and is 2-1 in conference play. Read More: ESPN3 schedule for the college football games in Week 8; ESPN network games too

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a narrow 23-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils for their 2nd straight win in the encounter with Tech interim coach Brent Key seeming to already infuse a winning culture in the team –something that eluded his predecessor, Geoff Collins, for over three years.

Looking at the series record between these two programs –it’s tied 21-21-1, but Virginia has won two straight in the head-to-head series and three wins in the last four in the series. The Jackets start as the favorite to win today by 3 1/2 points and I am expecting a close match on Thursday night.

The last time Virginia and Georgia Tech battled, the Cavaliers secured a 48-40 win on October 23, 2021, and had a 33-28 win in 2019.

Virginia has completed 116 of the 213 passes on offense this season with 1,363 yards, while Georgia Tech has made 105 of the 180 attempted passes for 1,073 yards.