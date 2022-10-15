ESPN Schedule Week 7: What college football games are on the ESPN schedule today?

There are more than 10 games broadcasting and streaming on the Week 7 college football ESPN schedule on Saturday, October 15, including four on the ESPN3 schedule. There are also several games broadcasting on the ESPN+ schedule today and you will not want to miss any of the action!

How to watch the No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 19 Kansas games today?

No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 19 Kansas are among the AP Top 25 teams featuring on the ESPN schedule today. Live coverage will be on ESPN and WatchESPN and the ESPN App will provide all the live streaming options, starting at 12:00 pm ET. Read More: AP Top 25 college football schedule for Week 7 and TV Channels

The undefeated Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) will take on Auburn at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, aiming for a seventh successive victory to start the new campaign, while the Tigers are hoping to bounce back from back-to-back defeats, including the 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia the last time out.

The 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (5-12-1Big 12) travel to the Memorial Stadium in Norman, for a clash with Oklahoma and there couldn’t be a much better time to face the Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). Oklahoma heads into this game on a three-game losing streak and was hammered 49-0 by Texas last week, while Kansas fell 38-31 to No. 17 TCU a week ago.

You can watch live coverage of Kansas vs Oklahoma on ESPN2 and WatchESPN and the ESPN App will stream the action live, starting at 12:00 pm ET.

No. 22 Texas entertains Iowa State at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin live on ABC, while the live streaming coverage will be available on WatchESPN and the ESPN App. Game time is also set for Noon.

Meanwhile, Miami (FL) is at Virginia Tech starting at 12:30 pm live on ESPN3, Buffalo is at UMass at 1:00 pm on ESPN3, UConn travels to Ball State, starting at 2:00 pm and streaming on ESPN3, while Texas State goes to Troy at 3:30 pm, also on ESPN3.

ESPN Schedule Week 7 College Football Games Today

Saturday, October 15

Matchup Time (ET) TV / Streaming

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss 12:00 PM ESPN / WatchESPN

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma 12:00 PM ESPN2 / WatchESPN

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas 12:00 PM ABC / WatchESPN

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green 12:00 PM ESPN+

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina 12:00 PM ESPNU

Central Michigan at Akron 12:00 PM ESPN+

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech 12:30 PM ESPN3

Buffalo at UMass 1:00 PM ESPN3

UConn at Ball State 2:00 PM ESPN3

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU 3:30 PM ABC / WatchESPN

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse 3:30 PM ACCN / WatchESPN

Kent State at Toledo 3:30 PM ESPN+

Arkansas at BYU 3:30 PM ESPN / WatchESPN

Gardner-Webb at Liberty 3:30 PM ESPN+

NIU at Eastern Michigan 3:30 PM ESPN+

WKU at Middle Tennessee 3:30 PM ESPN+

Texas State at Troy 3:30 PM ESPN3

Maryland at Indiana 3:30 PM ESPN2 / WatchESPN

Vanderbilt at 1 Georgia 3:30 PM SECN / WatchESPN

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern 4:00 PM ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at North Texas 4:00 PM ESPN+

Tulane at USF 4:00 PM ESPNU / WatchESPN

Rice at Florida Atlantic 6:00 PM ESPN+

LSU at Florida 7:00 PM ESPN / WatchESPN

Arkansas State at Southern Miss 7:00 PM ESPN+

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State 7:30 PM ABC / WatchESPN

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky 7:30 PM SECN / WatchESPN

Memphis at East Carolina 7:30 PM ESPNU / WatchESPN

North Carolina at Duke 8:00 PM ACCN / WatchESPN