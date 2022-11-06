ESPN3 schedule – College basketball on Monday November 7

MIAMI, FL (Sporting Alert) —— The college basketball season officially tips off on Monday, Nov. 7, and the following are the games streaming live on the ESPN3 schedule. Unfortunately, none of the ranked teams will be in action on this streaming platform, but fans can still watch a number of games online.
Among the featured matchup on the ESPN3 schedule on Monday is the clash between Air Force and Bowling Green at the Stroh Center and starting at 7:00 pm ET. The first game on this schedule will start at 6:00 pm ET with Fisher College traveling to face UMass Lowell at Costello Athletic Center.
ESPN3 schedule today, Monday – November 7
Fisher College @ UMass Lowell 6:00 PM ESPN3
Valparaiso @ Toledo 7:00 PM ESPN3
Earlham @ all State 7:00 PM ESPN3
South Dakota State @ Akron 7:00 PM ESPN3
Green Bay @ Indiana State 7:00 PM ESPN3
NJIT @ Saint Peter’s 7:00 PM ESPN3
Air Force @ Bowling Green 7:00 PM ESPN3
Cazenovia College @ Binghamton 7:30 PM ESPN3
Brandeis @ New Hampshire 7:30 PM ESPN3
Wayne State (MI) @ Eastern Michigan 7:30 PM ESPN3
Youngstown State @ Canisius 7:30 PM ESPN3
Trinity (IL) @ UIC 8:00 PM ESPN3
Western Illinois @ Illinois State 8:00 PM ESPN3
Illinois-Springfield @ Northern Illinois 8:00 PM ESPN3
Little Rock @ Southern Illinois 8:00 PM ESPN3
Wisconsin Parkside @ Bradley 8:00 PM ESPN3
Wartburg @ Northern Iowa 8:30 PM ESPN3
Evansville @ Miami (OH) 8:30 PM ESPN3
Loyola New Orleans @ SE Louisiana 8:30 PM ESPN3