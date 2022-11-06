ESPN3 schedule – College basketball on Monday November 7

MIAMI, FL (Sporting Alert) —— The college basketball season officially tips off on Monday, Nov. 7, and the following are the games streaming live on the ESPN3 schedule. Unfortunately, none of the ranked teams will be in action on this streaming platform, but fans can still watch a number of games online.

Among the featured matchup on the ESPN3 schedule on Monday is the clash between Air Force and Bowling Green at the Stroh Center and starting at 7:00 pm ET. The first game on this schedule will start at 6:00 pm ET with Fisher College traveling to face UMass Lowell at Costello Athletic Center.

Read More: AP Top 25 College Basketball Schedule and TV Channels on Nov. 7

ESPN3 schedule today, Monday – November 7

Fisher College @ UMass Lowell 6:00 PM ESPN3

Valparaiso @ Toledo 7:00 PM ESPN3

Earlham @ all State 7:00 PM ESPN3

South Dakota State @ Akron 7:00 PM ESPN3

Green Bay @ Indiana State 7:00 PM ESPN3

NJIT @ Saint Peter’s 7:00 PM ESPN3

Air Force @ Bowling Green 7:00 PM ESPN3

Cazenovia College @ Binghamton 7:30 PM ESPN3

Brandeis @ New Hampshire 7:30 PM ESPN3

Wayne State (MI) @ Eastern Michigan 7:30 PM ESPN3

Youngstown State @ Canisius 7:30 PM ESPN3

Trinity (IL) @ UIC 8:00 PM ESPN3

Western Illinois @ Illinois State 8:00 PM ESPN3

Illinois-Springfield @ Northern Illinois 8:00 PM ESPN3

Little Rock @ Southern Illinois 8:00 PM ESPN3

Wisconsin Parkside @ Bradley 8:00 PM ESPN3

Wartburg @ Northern Iowa 8:30 PM ESPN3

Evansville @ Miami (OH) 8:30 PM ESPN3

Loyola New Orleans @ SE Louisiana 8:30 PM ESPN3