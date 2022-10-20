Watch the Miami (FL) vs Duke college football game on the ESPN3 schedule
ESPN3 schedule for the college football games in Week 8; ESPN network games too

Ben Rummage | Staff Writer

MIAMI, FL —— The following is the ESPN3 and the entire ESPN family of network college football schedule for Week 8 this week with several ranked vs ranked fixtures highlighting the schedule in the coming days. Although some of the games are not on an ESPN dedicated channel, fans will be able to stream live coverage using WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The ESPN3 schedule on Saturday will begin with Duke at Miami (FL) at 12:30 pm ET, while Bowling Green travels to Central Michigan for a 1:00 pm kick-off before the game between Florida International at Charlotte get going at 3:30 pm. Read More: RESULTS Report – AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 7

There are several games scheduled for ESPN, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPN+ while the ABC and SEC Network fixtures will also be streamed live on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

Thursday, October 20
MatchupTime (ET)TV/Mobile
Virginia at Georgia Tech7:30 PMESPN/WatchESPN.com
Troy at South Alabama7:30 PMESPNU / WatchESPN.com
Friday, October 21
MatchupTime (ET)TV/Mobile
Tulsa at Temple7:30 PMESPN2 / WatchESPN.com
Saturday, October 22
MatchupTime (ET)TV/Mobile
Akron at Kent State12:00 PMESPN+
UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee12:00 PMSECN / WatchESPN.com
Kansas at Baylor12:00 PMESPN2 / WatchESPN.com
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson12:00 PMABC / WatchESPN.com
No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU12:00 PMESPN / WatchESPN.com
Houston at Navy12:00 PMESPNU / WatchESPN.com
Duke at Miami (FL)12:30 PMESPN3
Toledo at Buffalo1:00 PMESPN+
Bowling Green at Central Michigan1:00 PMESPN3
Eastern Michigan at Ball State2:00 PMESPN+
NIU at Ohio2:00 PMESPN+
Rice at Louisiana Tech3:00 PMESPN+
BYU at Liberty3:30 PMESPNU / WatchESPN.com
FIU at Charlotte3:30 PMESPN3
Marshall at James Madison3:30 PMESPN+
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion3:30 PMESPN+
Memphis at No. 25 Tulane3:30 PMESPN2 / WatchESPN.com
Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest3:30 PMACCN / WatchESPN.com
No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State3:30 PMABC / WatchESPN.com
Purdue at Wisconsin3:30 PMESPN / WatchESPN.com
Florida Atlantic at UTEP4:00 PMESPN+
Vanderbilt at Missouri4:00 PMSECN / WatchESPN.com
Arkansas State at Louisiana5:00 PMESPN+
Southern Miss at Texas State5:00 PMESPN+
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama7:00 PMESPN / WatchESPN.com
Texas A&M at South Carolina7:30 PMSECN / WatchESPN.com
Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State7:30 PMABC / WatchESPN.com
UCF at East Carolina7:30 PMESPNU / WatchESPN.com
Pitt at Louisville8:00 PMACCN / WatchESPN.com
Washington at California10:30 PMESPN / WatchESPN.com
