ESPN3 schedule for the college football games in Week 8; ESPN network games too

MIAMI, FL —— The following is the ESPN3 and the entire ESPN family of network college football schedule for Week 8 this week with several ranked vs ranked fixtures highlighting the schedule in the coming days. Although some of the games are not on an ESPN dedicated channel, fans will be able to stream live coverage using WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The ESPN3 schedule on Saturday will begin with Duke at Miami (FL) at 12:30 pm ET, while Bowling Green travels to Central Michigan for a 1:00 pm kick-off before the game between Florida International at Charlotte get going at 3:30 pm. Read More: RESULTS Report – AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 7

There are several games scheduled for ESPN, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPN+ while the ABC and SEC Network fixtures will also be streamed live on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.