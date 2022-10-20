ESPN3 schedule for the college football games in Week 8; ESPN network games too
MIAMI, FL —— The following is the ESPN3 and the entire ESPN family of network college football schedule for Week 8 this week with several ranked vs ranked fixtures highlighting the schedule in the coming days. Although some of the games are not on an ESPN dedicated channel, fans will be able to stream live coverage using WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
The ESPN3 schedule on Saturday will begin with Duke at Miami (FL) at 12:30 pm ET, while Bowling Green travels to Central Michigan for a 1:00 pm kick-off before the game between Florida International at Charlotte get going at 3:30 pm. Read More: RESULTS Report – AP Top 25 college football scores in Week 7
There are several games scheduled for ESPN, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPN+ while the ABC and SEC Network fixtures will also be streamed live on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.
|Thursday, October 20
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV/Mobile
|Virginia at Georgia Tech
|7:30 PM
|ESPN/WatchESPN.com
|Troy at South Alabama
|7:30 PM
|ESPNU / WatchESPN.com
|Friday, October 21
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV/Mobile
|Tulsa at Temple
|7:30 PM
|ESPN2 / WatchESPN.com
|Saturday, October 22
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV/Mobile
|Akron at Kent State
|12:00 PM
|ESPN+
|UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee
|12:00 PM
|SECN / WatchESPN.com
|Kansas at Baylor
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2 / WatchESPN.com
|No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
|12:00 PM
|ABC / WatchESPN.com
|No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU
|12:00 PM
|ESPN / WatchESPN.com
|Houston at Navy
|12:00 PM
|ESPNU / WatchESPN.com
|Duke at Miami (FL)
|12:30 PM
|ESPN3
|Toledo at Buffalo
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Bowling Green at Central Michigan
|1:00 PM
|ESPN3
|Eastern Michigan at Ball State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|NIU at Ohio
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Rice at Louisiana Tech
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|BYU at Liberty
|3:30 PM
|ESPNU / WatchESPN.com
|FIU at Charlotte
|3:30 PM
|ESPN3
|Marshall at James Madison
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Memphis at No. 25 Tulane
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2 / WatchESPN.com
|Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest
|3:30 PM
|ACCN / WatchESPN.com
|No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State
|3:30 PM
|ABC / WatchESPN.com
|Purdue at Wisconsin
|3:30 PM
|ESPN / WatchESPN.com
|Florida Atlantic at UTEP
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|4:00 PM
|SECN / WatchESPN.com
|Arkansas State at Louisiana
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Southern Miss at Texas State
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
|7:00 PM
|ESPN / WatchESPN.com
|Texas A&M at South Carolina
|7:30 PM
|SECN / WatchESPN.com
|Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State
|7:30 PM
|ABC / WatchESPN.com
|UCF at East Carolina
|7:30 PM
|ESPNU / WatchESPN.com
|Pitt at Louisville
|8:00 PM
|ACCN / WatchESPN.com
|Washington at California
|10:30 PM
|ESPN / WatchESPN.com