The following is the ESPN3 schedule for the college football games taking place in Week 6 this coming week from Wednesday, October 5 through Saturday, October 8. The ESPN3 schedule for this week will feature one AP Top 25 ranked team, while there are five games in total on the broadcasting list in Week 6.

The lone game involving a ranked team will come from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, where No. 15 Wake Forest will welcome Army on Saturday (8). Kick-off time for this encounter is set for 7:30 pm ET and fans can also watch the action on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

The Demon Deacons (4-1) bounced back from the double-overtime 51-45 loss to Clemson in Week 4 with a 31-21 victory at Florida State last week and the ACC outfits will head into this game hoping to make it two wins in a row. READ MORE: College Football WEEK 6 – AP Top 25 Schedule and TV channels

Meanwhile, the traveling team, Army (1-3) enters this game hoping to bounce back from a 31-14 defeat to Georgia State this past Saturday as the less than presentable start to the season for the Black Knights continues.

Two games are slated to kick-off at 2:00 pm ET on the college football ESPN3 schedule with Akron going to Ohio to play at Peden Stadium in Athens, and Georgia Southern making the trip to Georgia State at the Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

Duke goes to Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, for a date with Georgia Tech, starting at 4:00 pm, while Florida International entertains UConn at 7:00 pm at the Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, FL.

ESPN3 Schedule For The College Football Games – Week 6

Akron at Ohio 2:00 PM – ESPN3

Georgia Southern at Georgia State 2:00 PM – ESPN3

Duke at Georgia Tech 4:00 PM – RSN/ESPN3

UConn at FIU 7:00 PM – ESPN3

Army at No. 15 Wake Forest 7:30 PM – RSN/ESPN3

NOTABLE GAMES:

Texas vs. Oklahoma – Noon ET ABC

No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College – 7:37 pm ABC

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State – 4:30 pm ABC