ESPN3 schedule: How to Watch and listen to Miami vs Virginia?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —— The Miami Hurricanes are on the road today to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a key ACC conference showdown. Live coverage of this game is part of the ESPN3 schedule and you can watch it live by clicking here with your internet or cable subscription information. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch and listen to Miami vs Virginia ACC showdown?

This is the second Miami (FL) will travel north this season after making the trip to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech earlier this month, a game they used to snap a three-game losing streak when picking up a 20-14 win. Today, the Hurricanes will be aiming to do the same against Virginia in Charlottesville.

The Canes (3-4) are coming off a disappointing 45-21 defeat to Duke at the Hard Rock Stadium last time out and they are determined to keep fighting as they look to improve on the 1-2 start to ACC play.

“I think that’s what’s happening now too. Guys are like ‘Hey, we’ve really got nothing else to lose, but let’s stay together. Let’s finish this strong. Let’s go out there and win,’” fifth-year Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory said on Miami’s official website.

“That’s what we need to do. That’s what we deserve to do. We’ve been working way too hard not to do that. So that’s what we’re doing. We want to come together, stay together and finish this as good as we can. And I know we will.”

Virginia, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-9 win over Georgia Tech nine days ago and the Cavaliers (3-4) will be hoping to build on that results with the hope of returning to .500 overall this season.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is one of the standout performers in the Virginia offense and the Hurricanes are bracing for the challenge.

“He’s as talented as it gets,” said Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. “All the pieces are coming together for them. They might have had a couple of bumps along the way, but that guy’s pocket presence, understanding of an offense and how to dissect a defense, beat them with his arm, with his feet, set plays, he’s one of those guys.

“He is. We’ve got a lot of good quarterbacks in the conference and he’s up there. He’s as good as you’ll see around the country in any conference. We don’t fall into that trap that there’s maybe a game or two where he didn’t those numbers, those benchmarks he hit last year. I mean, he is an elite quarterback.”