Europa League quarter-finals 2023 draw: What are the matchups?

By Simon Hart, SportingAlert.com contributor



MANCHESTER, England (March 17) – Manchester United will be hoping to avenge the loss last to Sevilla in their last meeting when the two teams clash in the Europa League quarter-finals next month. The draw, which took place on Friday, pitted the Premier League team against the Spanish LaLiga club in a repeat of the 2019/20 semi-final, which Sevilla won en route to the final.

The match is scheduled to take place in Spain on April 13, with the return leg set for Old Trafford a week later. If United can overcome the Europa League specialists, they will face either Juventus or Sporting in the semi-finals. – Read more: How to watch Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest?

Meanwhile, Ajax, who have already knocked out Barcelona and Real Betis in the knockout stages, will take on Sevilla in the next round of the competition. Sporting, who knocked out Arsenal on Thursday, will play the winner of the Juventus tie in the semis.

Roma and Feyenoord will face each other in another quarter-final tie, a repeat of last year’s Europa Conference League final. Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen will play Union Saint-Gilloise, the sister club of Premier League side Brighton, in the other match.

Sevilla, who have won six editions of the Europa League since 2006, will be a formidable opponent for United. The Spanish side’s most recent triumph in the competition came in 2020, when they defeated United in the semi-finals.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 13, with the second legs taking place on April 20. The semi-final draw was also made, with the first legs set to take place on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.

UEFA Europa League quarter-final matches will be played on April 13 and 20.

The matches are as follows:

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

Additionally, the semi-final paths were also decided will be played on May 11 and 18.

The fixtures are: