Ewers, Robinson guides No. 22 Texas past Iowa State – Video highlights

AUSTIN, Texas – Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns and Bijan Robinson ran for 135 yards and No. 22 Texas secured a 24-21 victory over Iowa State in their college football Big 12 conference clash at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday (15). Read This Too! – How to watch and listen No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 3 Alabama?

The victory for the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) was set up in the final quarter after Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy from three yards with 4:43 left to play and then Anthony Cook forced a fumble with Iowa State driving at the Texas 28-yard line to recover the back, take over possession and preserve the lead and the win.

Quinn Ewers completed 17-of-26 passes for 172 yards to go with his three touchdowns, while Bijan Robinson rushed for his fifth straight 100-yard game and the 14th of his career.

Roschon Johnson recorded 71 yards on 11 carries, while Worthy ended with 72 yards from his eight catches with a pair of touchdowns in the win for Texas, which travels to Stillwater to take on No. 8 Oklahoma State next Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m.

For Iowa State (3-4, 0-4), it was the fourth successive conference defeat this season.

Hunter Dekkers went 25-of-36 on completed passes for 329 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Xavier Hutchinson took 10 catches for 154 yards and Jaylin Noel had six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat for the Cyclones who continue to sit at the bottom of the Big 12 conference standings.