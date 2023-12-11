ex-clemson-wr-beaux-collins-transfers-to-notre-dame

Former Clemson receiver Beaux Collins announced Sunday that he will continue his career at Notre Dame.

Collins made his announcement on Instagram, saying "Lets do it! #GOIRISH."

Collins caught 91 passes for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers.

He established career bests of 38 receptions and 510 yards in 2023. Collins had three touchdown catches, two shy of his personal best in 2022.

Collins was rated as the No. 3 high school prospect in the state of California by rivals.com when he initially committed to Clemson.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

--Field Level Media

