ex-florida-star-princely-umanmielen-chooses-ole-miss

Former Florida star pass rusher Princely Umanmielen indicated Friday that he is transferring to Ole Miss.

Umanmielen posted a picture of himself in an Ole Miss uniform on social media with the word "COMMITTED."

It represents a big score for the Rebels after Umanmielen had team-best outputs of seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss for the Gators this season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

In 2022, Umanmielen had 9.5 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks.

In four seasons with the Gators, Umanmielen had 24.5 tackles for loss (including 15 sacks), three forced fumbles and 99 tackles in 45 games. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

--Field Level Media

