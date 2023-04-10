Ex-Georgetown G Brandon Murray commits to Ole Miss

Former Georgetown guard Brandon Murray committed to Ole Miss on Monday, giving new coach Chris Beard his first transfer.

Murray was the Hoyas’ second-leading scorer in 2022-23, averaging 13.7 points to go with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 27 games (all starts).

He started his college career in the 2021-22 season at LSU, where he was a Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team selection.

In 60 college games (59 starts), Murray has averages of 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Baltimore-area native entered the transfer portal on March 26.

Murray played his final high school season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and was four-star recruit. The 247Sports composite ranked the 6-foot-5 prospect as the No. 18 shooting guard in the nation in the 2021 class.

