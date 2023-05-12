Ex-LSU, Auburn QB TJ Finley transfers to North Texas

Former LSU and Auburn quarterback TJ Finley will play next season at Texas State, he announced Friday.

A member of the Class of 2020, Finley started five games for LSU as a freshman, completing 57.1 percent of his passes for 941 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

After one season, Finley moved on to Auburn, where he backed up Bo Nix in 2021.

In 2022, he won the starting job over two transfers — Robby Ashford (Oregon) and Zach Calzada (Texas A&M).

A shoulder injury limited him to four games, and he was 33-of-53 passing for 431 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

At North Texas, he will compete for the starting job with another Southeastern Conference quarterback, Malik Hornsby, who transferred from Arkansas.

