Ex-Notre Dame G Cormac Ryan commits to North Carolina

Former Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan announced Thursday that he is transferring to North Carolina for his final year of college eligibility. Ryan played the

ByFLM Direct-Baller
ex-notre-dame-g-cormac-ryan-commits-to-north-carolina

Former Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan announced Thursday that he is transferring to North Carolina for his final year of college eligibility.

Ryan played the past three seasons for Notre Dame and averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2022-23. He shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-5 guard, a native of New York City, spent his freshman season in 2018-19 at Stanford, where he averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists before transferring to Notre Dame and sitting out the next season.

He has played in a total of 116 college games (87 starts), and joins transfers Paxson Wojcik from Brown and Jae’Lyn Withers from Louisville in Chapel Hill, N.C.

–Field Level Media

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Similar Posts

No. 1 Kentucky Stunned! College Basketball Scores On Dec. 3
|

No. 1 Kentucky Stunned! College Basketball Scores On Dec. 3

ByKOBY FRANZ | Staff Writer

NORMAN, Okla., Sporting Alert – UCLA stunned No. 1 Kentucky. College basketball top 25 scores and recaps from the fixtures on Thursday night, December 4. UCLA 87, NO. 1 KENTUCKY 77 LOS ANGELES — Thomas Welsh scored 21 points and led five players in double digits, and UCLA upset No. 1 Kentucky 87-77 on Thursday…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.