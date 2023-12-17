ex-ohio-state-qb-kyle-mccord-commits-to-syracuse

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord announced his commitment to Syracuse on Sunday.

He visited Syracuse and new coach Fran Brown this weekend and posted his decision on social media.

ESPN reported that McCord's ties to Brown and other members of the new coaching staff guided his commitment. He has one season of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.

"I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important," McCord told ESPN. "It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players. They've done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination."

McCord, from the Philadelphia suburbs, spent three seasons in Columbus and started in 2023 after C.J. Stroud entered the NFL draft. McCord completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games this season.

McCord guided the No. 7 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) to a bid to the Cotton Bowl, which will be played Dec. 29 against No. 9 Missouri with Devin Brown starting for Ohio State.

McCord's only loss came at rival Michigan on Nov. 25 as he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 30-24 defeat.

McCord, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, said the experience gained in his one season as a starter was valuable.

"I learned a lot and played a lot of football and played in a lot of big games," he told ESPN. "That experience is valuable experience. Being able to take that to Syracuse is going to be huge tool for me. Having that in my pocket and knowing what I need to work on now. That's huge."

--Field Level Media

